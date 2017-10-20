Albuquerque man searching for stolen keepsake dollar bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is searching for something that was taken from him. It could be in anyone’s pocket, and holds a precious connection to his mother.

It’s an item that’s not worth much money, but means a lot to Steven Gomez.

“You know, it’s priceless, man,” said Gomez.

A lifelong Albuquerque resident, Gomez is now hoping someone will find a special $1 bill that was recently stolen out of a picture frame in his home.

Gomez says it’s hard to explain how much the dollar bill means to him. The money was a personal keepsake that he gave to his mother when he was just a kid.

“My mom died in my arms and she had that (dollar bill) by her side, she never let that go or leave her side,” said Gomez.

Gomez says thieves stole the dollar after breaking into his Albuquerque home last Sunday near Coors and I-40 while he was working. He says the thieves broke a picture frame that it was in, ripping the photo of his mom and taking the dollar out of the frame.

“I can’t put into words what (the burglar) did,” said Gomez.

Gomez says he knew something was wrong when he opened the front door.

“As soon as I walked in my house I felt it, I just felt like there’s something wrong, you know when you get that feeling?” said Gomez.

He found an office chair pushed up against a window where the thieves got in.

Gomez says thieves stole a hood ornament off of his classic 1936 Packard, caused damage, and stole around $1,700 in cash.

However, it’s the dollar bill that Gomez says means the most.

“The one thing I would love to have back if anybody (sees it). It has to be in circulation,” said Gomez.

He’s hoping someone will identify the dollar by the message his mom wrote on top of the backside of the bill.

“She wrote on it that, ‘Steven gave me this,’” said Gomez. “And she died with that in her possession.”

It’s a memory that Gomez says is worth a lot.

“I mean everything else I’ll replace but you know this person crossed a very serious line,” said Gomez.

If you find the dollar bill that Gomez is looking for, you can contact him through Facebook.

