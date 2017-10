ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after admitting to breaking into a local business.

Officers spotted 42-year-old Jeremy Tipton walking out of ABQ Indoor Karting on Copper near San Mateo early Thursday morning.

Tipton told officers he was just checking the business, but when the owners arrived, they told police they didn’t know him.

Inside, police found several doors kicked in.

Police say Tipton admitted to breaking in, but did not find what he was looking for.

