ABQToDo Celebrates Anniversaries in the Metro

It’s a big weekend of celebration throughout the metro area and our ABQ ToDo Crew has details on what’s happening.

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the ABQ BioPark, this weekend guests can get in for half-priced tickets. Guests can step back in time at a number of selfie stations featuring backdrops and historic photos.

Popejoy Presents welcomes the Tony award-winning musical, An American in Paris, through Sunday. It’s a re-imagining of the classic story about an American serviceman who stays in the City of Lights after WWII to discover his soul, his passion and his love.

Bernalillo County invites you to celebrate 25 years of public art. The Hiland Theater is hosting a birthday bash, complete with live music, great food and the world premiere of the documentary, The Making of Reels & Wheels.

For more details, head over to ABQToDo.com