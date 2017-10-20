A Red Carpet Affair for JLA

Dust off your flapper dresses and zoot suits and step back into the roaring ’20s with the Junior League of Albuquerque.

A Red Carpet Affair, the League’s biggest fundraiser of the year, is happening Saturday, October 21 at the iconic Gertrude Zachary Castle in downtown Albuquerque.

Dining, dancing and the music of Duke City favorite Le Chat Lunatique will fill the halls of the mansion, all to raise funds for the Junior League of Albuquerque, which works to train women as community leaders and help improve the greater Albuquerque Community.

Tickets and information may be found online at JLABQ.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living