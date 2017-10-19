Writers, producers say New Mexico has ‘bright’ future in film

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – New Mexico has been a hot bed of movie and television production, but local writers and producers say the state is not fully taking advantage of what it has to offer.

Some Hollywood heavyweights want New Mexico to reap the tourism benefits and create a culture that welcomes directors and actors for years to come. A few discussed the matter at a round-table forum in Santa Fe on Thursday.

From “Breaking Bad” to “The Lone Ranger,” the film industry in New Mexico has pumped more than $1.5 billion into the state’s economy over a four-year period, according to a state report released earlier this year.

But, New Mexicans like George R.R. Martin — the writer of the series adapted into the successful “Game of Thrones” franchise — think the state needs to overcome some hurdles preventing expansion.

“We have to provide the crews, we have to provide the infrastructure, build more sound stages, train more kids,” he explained. “There’s new digital media, too. That’s a whole new opportunity. Let’s get in on the ground floor of that.”

Martin recently created the non-profit Stagecoach Foundation, designed to attract young talent with office space and a low-cost production facility to produce independent movies. That could help New Mexico get a leg up on other states also vying to bring in productions.

He also suggested making adjustments to the tax incentives system.

“We have a great system of tax rebates and incentives but we do have this cap which is costing us some productions because you know, the only caps I like are the kind I wear on my head,” he said.

He believes New Mexico is missing out on millions more with the cap. If it was removed, it would create opportunities to attract not just actors and directors, but cinematographers and other union workers.

It’s part of the culture that attracted producer Tony Mark.

“I see the future of film in New Mexico is being one that is four times the size of the one it is now. I think there is a long history of creativity in this state that is looking, always, for a way to find expression, and I think that the movies, television made for the web, gaming — anything that qualifies as storytelling is something that speaks to a lot of human beings who want to be here,” he said.

They both agree the state should capitalize on its sunny weather and variety of locations. Then, the culture could bring people back.

“Once they come here and eat green chile, we’ve got them for life,” Martin said.

