Woman accused of pointing gun at couple going back to prison for violating probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman captured on video pointing a gun at a Northeast Albuquerque couple in their own driveway is heading to prison, but not for that.

Miranda Gilbert has a history of burglaries, stealing cars and drugs dating back to 2011. Thursday, she admitted to violating probation in those cases and will serve nearly four years in the Department of Corrections.

“I’ve been locked up since August 21st your honor, I know I’ve made some bad choices, but I’m not a bad person,” Miranda Gilbert said in court.

In August a couple on their way to church captured her on video pulling a gun on them when they confronted her in their own driveway.

She then shot at them, narrowly missing the wife. She was already in trouble at that time. Thursday, the court heard about her 2011 drug charges where she was found in a stolen car with stolen items.

The month before that she had broken into a northeast home and stole electronics.

A few months later she got away with jewelry from another burglary. In 2012 she burglarized a southeast Albuquerque home and even escaped from a community custody program. Since then she has continued to violate probation.

The District Attorney’s office says she has run out of chances.

“She was given two prior chances to get herself clean, to be in in-patient treatment not on the outside but she violated both of those times, didn’t take those chances,” said assistant DA Alissa Berger.

Gilbert is also facing charges out of Santa Rosa where she was arrested after the driveway incident and the feds are also now looking to charge her.

Gilbert was already being held without bond awaiting trial in the driveway incident.

