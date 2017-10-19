UNM veteran students now have a place of their own

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For veterans, transitioning from the military to civilian life isn’t always easy. Now, student veterans at the University of New Mexico have a place of their own, to escape daily struggles with other vets.

Eli Calderon is a veteran student at UNM. He served in the Army for 10 years.

“I spent the next roughly decade struggling with my own transition back into civilian life,” said Calderon.

Dealing with getting back into civilian life, he became the president of the Student Veterans of UNM association.

“I wanted to find ways to contribute back to the veteran community,” he said.

Now Calderon is helping fellow veterans like Marcelino Garcia.

“In the military you’re told to do something, you get it done, you’re 15 minutes early no matter where you go,” said Garcia.

He said sometimes the veteran students just need a place to get away, and now, they have one.

“What we’re trying to create is like a second home environment,” said Calderon.

The group was once in a tiny room in the Student Union Building, but they just moved into the old LGBTQ building. It’s fully equipped with a kitchen, living room, computer, study rooms, and even a lactation room.

“If we have some place to come to let it all go and relax around buddies that have been the same place, the same training, same conflicts, you’re at home,” said Garcia.

The Veterans Resource Center is located on the corner of Central and University. Although it’s not fully set up yet, the students are happy to call the space their own.

“Veterans are loving the idea of having our own facility and being able to develop it ourselves,” said Calderon.

Use of the building is free to all veterans. The association is hoping to hold a grand opening once it’s fully furnished, which they hope will be by Veterans Day.

