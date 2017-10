ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city and the U.S. Marines are teaming up for the annual Toys for Tots drive.

On Sunday morning, organizers say thousands of motorcyclists will ride from Wal-Mart in Bernalillo to Thunderbird Harley Davidson on Alameda.

At the event, Toys for Tots will be accepting donations of new, unopened toys.

To sign up to receive a gift you will need a photo ID, birth certificate and proof of address.

