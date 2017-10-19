State Police investigate Lovington officer-involved shooting

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday morning.

Information at this time is limited but according to State Police sometime Thursday morning, at least one Lovington Police Officer fired shots. No one was hit and the suspect has been detained.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

