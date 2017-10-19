Speeders along Tingley Drive create dangerous situation for beach goers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The long stretch of road between the zoo and the aquarium along Tingley Beach is a 25 mph zone. It’s also a popular family destination and KRQE News 13 has learned speeders love it, too.

“In the mornings, it sounds like a raceway over here,” John Biesterveld said.

“You can’t help but hear them and see them,” Melvin Schneider said.

People are not referring to the ducks and the geese. They’re referring to the lead-footed drivers along the nearly two mile stretch of Tingley Drive, from Eighth Street to Central Avenue.

KRQE News 13 used a speed gun on a couple dozen drivers and in just five minutes, no one was doing the speed limit. People who visit Tingley Beach or make trips to the zoo know to be cautious.

“I bring my granddaughter and grandson down here and we have a good time, but we have to be watching things closely,” Schneider said.

According to Albuquerque Police, there have been eight crashes on Tingley Drive in the last seven months. In one case, police said a driver hopped a median and crashed into a group of trees. Then, back in June, police reports show a driver stopped in the middle of the road to let ducks cross. That ended in a three car pileup.

“There are joggers and bicyclists always down here,” Biesterveld said. “I see speed bumps all over town in small little stretches and this long little stretch that goes along here it’s just an invite for people who want to race.”

The city said everything to make Tingley Drive a safe street is already in place, including the ‘no-passing’ stripes, a median to help break up traffic and a speed limit of 25 mph.

Still, people at the beach have a message for the speedsters.

“This is a family thing down here so consider it a school zone,” Schneider said.

According to the city, speed bumps are not an option because Tingley has too much traffic. There is one speed bump on Marquez Lane off Eighth Street, where there are several homes. However, within 200 feet the street turns into Tingley Drive.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps