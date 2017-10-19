Solar Fiesta demonstrates fun–and importance–of sustainable energy sources

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Being green is easy, fun and essential for a new energy economy, and the Solar Fiesta is gearing up to show ABQ the many options available.

Solar Fiesta 2017 is a fantastic opportunity to interact with solar and sustainability experts. The wide variety of vendors aim to raise awareness about how the sun and other green options can work for today’s lifestyles, and be fun at the same time. Solar Fiesta is designed to help people include more renewable and sustainability practices in their personal life, advocate for more clean energy, and ultimately create a healthier planet for future generations.

This year’s solar cook-off invites chefs to prepare delicious dishes. Endless art and entertainment will be available thanks to Sawmill Community artisans and local musicians. There will be ample opportunities to learn about green sustainability, water conservation and more from workshops and vendors.

Solar Fiesta will be held Saturday, October 21 from 9 am to 4 p.m. at the Sawmill Community Land Trust Park Plaza. Admission is free, and bike valet will be available.

For more information on this event or sustainability options, visit the NM Solar website.