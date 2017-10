ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Southbound Wyoming at Copper and Northbound Wyoming at Marquette is shut down due to police activity according to an Albuquerque Police tweet.

At this time police have not said why the area is shut down. Drivers should seek alternative routes.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Southbound Wyoming at Copper and Northbound Wyoming at Marquette will be shutdown for police activity — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) October 19, 2017