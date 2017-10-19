Santa Fe art college gives city official termination notice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe University of Art and Design has announced that its closure will be in the Spring of 2018.

The university plans to close because of falling enrollment and financial challenges.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the president of the school, Christine Guevara says in a letter that they will vacate the campus by the end of June 2018.

The university says that will allow them to complete school operations and finish classes for its remaining students.

The letter also asks the city for a rent reduction in its remaining months that would have to be approved by city council.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps