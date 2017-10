SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County Commissioners are expected to take a vote to decide how companies can drill for oil in the county.

There has been concern from community members that an ordinance regulating the drilling doesn’t do enough to ensure the operations are safe.

Last month, commissioners voted 4-1 to publish the ordinance so that the public could look at it and share their concerns.

A meeting is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.

