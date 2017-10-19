Sandia Pueblo donates $1M to American Red Cross Disaster Relief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Red Cross got a big boost Thursday from one of New Mexico’s tribes.

The Pueblo of Sandia is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.

The donation will be broken into three separate checks: $500,000 will go towards Hurricane Harvey, $250,000 for Hurricane Irma, $250,000 for Hurricane Maria.

This isn’t the first time the Pueblo of Sandia has stepped up to help. In 2004 the pueblo donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for Katrina Relief.

