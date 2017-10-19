Pittie-lovers gear up for National Pit Bull Awareness Day fun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — National Pit Bull Awareness Day celebrates the unique qualities of the often-misunderstood breed, raising awareness of their plight and changing negative stereotypes.

The City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hosting a National Pit Bull Awareness Day event on Saturday, October 28 at all city animal shelters. The National Pit Bull Awareness Campaign is a nationwide effort to bring positive awareness and attention to the Pit Bull Terrier.

Animal Welfare is providing a day of free education, resources, products and services to people who have Pit Bull Terrier type dogs. It is a special day to focus on these incredible dogs, and a day to change the perceptions and inaccurate stereotypes of their breed.

The many features of this special day include:

• $10 adoption fee for all pets

• Free public spay/neuter surgery coupons for owners of Pit Bulls and Pit Mixes only. (Albuquerque residents only)

• Free public microchip for Pit Bulls and Pit Mixes only (East & West animal shelters)

• Free professional training advice for your Pit Bull

• Free samples of dog food and much more!

• Free training class at Los Altos for Pit Bulls and Pit Mixes – attendees will receive a Busy Buddy toy

1st class: 10:30 –11:30 a.m.; 2nd class: noon to 1 p.m. (Sign up at http://www.cabq.gov/pets)

When: Saturday, October 28

Where: East Side Animal Shelter, 8920 Lomas Blvd. N.E., 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Side Animal Shelter, 11800 Sunset Gardens S.W., 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lucky Paws, 6600 Menaul N.E. in Coronado Mall, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

As always, Albuquerque Animal Welfare reminds you to always spay and neuter your pets.

For more information on this event or Pit Bull Awareness, visit the Animal Welfare Department website.