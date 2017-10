Opera Southwest brings the New Mexico premiere of Rossini’s magnum opus, William Tell. You most certainly recognize the overture from re-runs of The Lone Ranger, and you probably know that tale of his stunt in shooting an apple off the head of his son with an arrow. Yet, there is more to discover in this opera suited for all ages.

The show opens October 22, with four performances happening at the Albuquerque Journal Theater at NHCC. For ticket information and details, visit OperaSouthwest.org.