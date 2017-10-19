October 19th Morning Rush: Stretch of Alameda Boulevard to undergo road widening project

1. Another stretch of Alameda Boulevard will soon be under construction. Neighbors have been upset about these cones blocking part of the road, but those cones are part of an apartment complex project. City officials say Alameda from San Pedro to Louisiana needs to be widened and they’ve already hired a consultant to design the additional lane. They expect to get construction started on this project late winter to early spring. During that time no roads will be closed off.

2. Thursday is the deadline for cities from coast to coast to submit proposals to be Amazon’s next home and Albuquerque is hoping to be a top contender. Albuquerque will submit a proposal but we have yet to hear if that’s officially happened. Some selling points the city and state leaders have pointed out are Albuquerque’s 300-plus days of sunshine, the Albuquerque Rapid Transit, the walkable downtown area and our vibrant and diverse population.

3. A few spotty showers will continue to creep north into southern and western New Mexico Thursday morning with more expected later on today.

4. The University of New Mexico is working to create a safer environment by providing better lighting for dark and dangerous places on campus. Rob Buford with UNM took some students on a safety walk during campus safety week. Students identified multiple areas in need of more light, to include on the west side of the Duck Pond and a pathway from Zimmerman Library to the Yale Parking Structure. Some of the areas will just need new light bulbs, but other areas may not see more light for another year.

5. A California boy could soon be sporting some Isotopes gear. The California wildfires destroyed the 9-year-old baseball fan’s home and everything inside including his massive collection of A’s memorabilia. He wrote the A’s a letter and the major league team hatched up a plan to get his whole family outfitted with A’s gear. Now major and minor league teams from the across the country are doing the same including the Isotopes who shipped off a whole basket of jersey’s, hats, balls, and other gear.

