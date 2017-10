LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Pan Am Center in a unique way.

They’re releasing three limited edition posters, the first of which features Coach Lou Hensen. He left NMSU in 2005 as one of the all-time winningest coaches in Division I.

The second poster features player Jemerrio Jones. The posters are made of collages featuring new and old NMSU pictures.

The posters are available at the Pan Am Ticket Office.

