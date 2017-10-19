NM Attorney General to investigate Pulte Homes amid repair, warranty complaints

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of New Mexico’s largest home builders is now the subject of a state investigation amid accusations of shoddy construction and a failure to uphold warranties for home repair.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to Pulte Homes Thursday, saying the AG has received “numerous complaints from constituents” about the company.

Attorney General Hector Balderas tells KRQE News 13 that his office is now investigating the company, which has made a name for itself in the metro-area, building expensive homes across Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

“I’m horrified,” said Balderas. “I’ve seen some of the facts in the facts in these cases, met with some of these New Mexicans, I wouldn’t wish this on any family.”

Pulte Homes didn’t respond to KRQE News 13’s request for comment on Thursday.

According to the letter sent by Balderas’ office, investigators are concerned about complaints alleging Pulte’s, “failure to uphold its responsibility and promises related to home repairs on items under warranty.” The letter also states that complainants have also expressed “serious concern” about the quality of construction in Pulte’s homes and the homes built by its affiliate companies.

Several Pulte’s homeowners spoke to KRQE News 13 Thursday about their experience with the company, detailing significant issues with plumbing.

“Homeowners shouldn’t have to live through this,” said Rio Rancho homeowner Stephanie Ly.

Pulte is accused by customers of building faulty homes, failing to uphold warranties and failing to pay to fix major problems.

Eric Rivera says he has experienced problems in his home. The issues first emerged within the first four years it was built by a company named “Centex.” Centex is now owned by Pulte Homes.

Rivera says a pipe broke in his foundation on Christmas Day 2010.

“She puts a towel down and all of the sudden it just starts soaking up all this water,” said Rivera.

Even though he had a 10-year warranty from the homebuilder, Rivera says the repair was paid for through his insurance company.

“You don’t expect major issues to occur like that within the first few years of the home,” said Rivera.

Since his pipe break, Rivera says his next-door neighbor in the Cabezon area of Rio Rancho has had similar problems.

“They’ve had upwards of seven incidences in their home,” said Rivera.

Now, Rivera says when he or his neighbors leave for an extended period of time, they’ll often turn off the water to their home to avoid problems.

“You shouldn’t have to turn off your water when you leave your home for a period of time,” said Rivera.

Another neighbor who’s had a similar issue is Stephanie Ly. On Mother’s Day this last May, another plumbing leak emerged at her home. It was the fourth leak since she moved into the house about nine years ago.

Ly says despite a home warranty, the cost to repair each broken pipe hasn’t been covered the home builder.

“They lowered our warranty to two years on water pipes, they know what they are doing,” said Ly.

Ly says her family chose to re-plumb the entire house this year due to persistent leaks.

“My family has spent over $30,000 ourselves out of having to charge the costs of this,” said Ly. “We’ve also taken out of our retirement to pay this.”

“At our expense, I mean, we’re not even talking about the emotional distress that it’s put on my family, my little kids,” said Ly, “I mean it just impacts a whole family.”

Attorney General Hector Balderas says he’s sent an initial letter to Pulte Homes and will now open an investigation.

“There is not a resolution at this point on the table, but we’re hoping to get answers and hopefully solutions from Pulte,” said Balderas.

Balderas says the problems he’s hearing from customers “should not be occurring.”

“If you buy a new home, there are some standards of reliability that a consumer should be granted, and I’m concerned that that Pulte has not been responsible to these consumers,” said Balderas.

“Clearly there was defective infrastructure that was sold to these consumers and I want to find out who’s at fault,” said Balderas.

Homeowners like Rivera and Ly are hoping for a resolution.

“My hope is that Pulte is held accountable to their destruction of people’s lives, that’s what this is,” said Ly.

KRQE News 13 spoke with a representative of Pulte Homes on Thursday afternoon and requested a response. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, KRQE News 13 had not heard back.

