New Mexico Search and Rescue volunteers want required background checks

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Background checks are not required to volunteer for any New Mexico Search and Rescue team, but some volunteers want that to change.

“I would feel much better if we had a more thorough background check for people who want to join the team,” said Kenton Pass, a board member and volunteer for Taos SAR.

Taos SAR is one of the only teams in New Mexico that currently asks applicants to consent to a background check. It’s paid for through insurance the team decided to pay for themselves, to better protect their members.

“It’s basically a state background check and it goes through several systems, but it’s not a fully comprehensive background check,” said Delinda VanneBrightyn, President of the Taos SAR board.

VanneBrightyn says they cannot afford to pay for a more comprehensive background check. She thinks a more comprehensive check is needed because of what came out about a former volunteer.

“I just can’t even imagine. I, as a team member, would feel betrayed and devastated,” said VanneBrightyn.

In September 2017, James Marc Beverly was arrested and charged with sexual contact with a minor. He volunteered on a different SAR team for years.

“I would be very concerned if a sex offender was out there looking for someone,” said Pass, “We often do search for children.”

The September arrest was the second time Beverly had been charged with this crime.

Beverly was convicted in Utah of attempting to entice a minor in 2003, but the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says after he did time for the crime, a judge agreed to overturn the conviction based on a technicality. When Beverly moved to New Mexico in 2005, the Department of Public Safety told him he did not have to register as a sex offender here.

The New Mexico State Police and the Search and Rescue Review Board oversee all of New Mexico’s teams, made up of around 1,500 volunteers.

State Police Chief Pete Kassetas, who also sits on the SAR Review Board, says in light of the Beverly situation, he already reached out to the board and brought it to the attention of the chairman. He also asked the topic be discussed in the next review.

State Police spokesperson Elizabeth Armijo says requiring background checks is a policy matter. For policy to change, the review board must approve it,

In the meantime, Armijo points out that there are free resources online anyone can use to check and see if someone is a sex offender or has a violent criminal past.

Some volunteers hope the discussions about the possibility of requiring background checks go well.

“Our team would be grateful to see some help. Perhaps there could be something in place, a team member needed to reach a certain point with us, before that background check was performed through State Police if cost is a problem,” said VanneBrightyn.

Armijo says cost is not the problem in this situation.

Pass and VanneBrightyn are happy the agencies are discussing the possibility.

