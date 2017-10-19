New Jeep ad stars local girl who kneeled while singing national anthem

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local girl who got attention when she kneeled to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” has gone national.

Chloe Nixon was an eighth grader at Tony Hillerman Middle School at the time. She said kneeling during the national anthem is a form of respect of the freedom of expression that our military protects.

Nixon is now starring in an ad campaign for the Jeep Renegade, which features up and coming musical artists.

Jeep says Nixon chases her dreams, follows her own path and embodies the Renegade spirit.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s