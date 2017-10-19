New Jeep ad stars local girl who kneeled while singing national anthem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local girl who got attention when she kneeled to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” has gone national.

Chloe Nixon was an eighth grader at Tony Hillerman Middle School at the time. She said kneeling during the national anthem is a form of respect of the freedom of expression that our military protects.

Nixon is now starring in an ad campaign for the Jeep Renegade, which features up and coming musical artists.

Jeep says Nixon chases her dreams, follows her own path and embodies the Renegade spirit.