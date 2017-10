ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Manzano Monarchs claimed another victim on the football field Thursday night.

The Eldorado Eagles became the latest team to experience the purple reign of the Monarchs. Manzano won the game 63-21.

In the metro area’s other Thursday night game, Atrisco Heritage beat Highland 50-0. The game was ended at the start of the fourth quarter due to the mercy rule.