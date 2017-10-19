Man accused of molesting child goes on TV show, then claims he was kidnapped

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man claims his life was threatened and he was held in a cellar for hours after he appeared on a national TV show for accusations of molesting a 6-year-old girl.

Back in late September, Nepomoseno Lucero went on The Steve Wilkos Show to address claims that he sexually assaulted his stepdaughter. Wilkos is a former Jerry Springer security guard who, in his own show, tackles a lot of serious criminal issues in a rather abrasive way.

On the show, Lucero confronts the girl’s father and a verbal fight ensues on the stage as security guards hold them back. Lucero claims the father made the girl say the things she did. Lucero also claims the father hasn’t been there for the girl, but that he has.

According to court documents out of Valencia County, Lucero is facing one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

The girl’s stepmother, who also appeared on the show, says, “[the victim] also said that Nep would make her touch his privates,” and would make her sleep next to him, both naked.

Since that episode aired, Lucero now claims he’s the victim. A criminal complaint reads that on Tuesday, Oct. 17, Lucero and his wife were at a South Valley home, where they’re staying, when two men and a woman approached them about the Steve Wilkos Show. They accused him of being a molester.

Lucero claims Bernard Baca pulled a “‘sword’-type edged weapon” while Bobby Castillo told Lucero to kill himself or else they’d “empty a clip in him.” Then Lucero was forced into a cellar, where he says he stayed for several hours until he was able to escape and get help.

Deputies say while this happened, the three tried to convince Lucero’s wife to leave him.

Baca and Castillo faced a judge Thursday, where they both learned the state is looking to keep them locked up until trial. Both have extensive criminal records in New Mexico.

For Baca, that includes charges of sexually assaulting at least one child under 13 in 2006. Castillo was charged with child abuse in 1999. The charges in both of those cases have been dropped.

Meanwhile, the case against Lucero out of Valencia County is pending. He is out on bond while another court date has yet to be set.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps