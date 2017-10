ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team and the BYU Cougars are working on an exhibition game to be played October 28 in Albuquerque.

The game would be to raise money for hurricane relief. Both sides are still waiting on a waiver from the NCAA before making the contest final.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports first reported the possible exhibition game. KRQE Sports confirmed the news with New Mexico Basketball.