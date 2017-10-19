Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A few spotty showers will continue to creep north into southern and western NM this morning with more expected later on today. A couple of disturbances passing overhead will help pull up moisture and provide the lift we need to see spotty to scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Majority of today’s storms are not likely to be severe… but be aware of decreased visibility due to rain and gusty winds kicked out from these storms. Increased cloud cover and rain showers will help keep temperatures a bit cooler than what was felt earlier in the week – expect more 60s & 70s over northern and central NM (Albuquerque: 71°).

FRIDAY: Dry air will quickly fill in behind Thursday’s showers… leaving us with a sunny, mostly dry and warm finish to the work week. Breezy to windy conditions will likely be noticeable by day’s end.

WEEKEND: A strong storm system passing to our north will send down a cold front, significantly dropping our temps over the weekend. Expect temps to cool anywhere from 5°-15° between Friday and Sunday. Unfortunately, most of the rain and snow associated with this storm will stay out of our area… so expect dry and breezy conditions to prevail this weekend into early next week.