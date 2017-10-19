John’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Scattered showers continue this evening as a weather disturbance works across the state. As the disturbance continues east tonight, the focus for showers will also shift east by the early morning hours Friday. Drier air punches into the state Friday, leading to plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to end the week.

A cold front will sweep across the state, cooling temperatures for the weekend. The northern high terrain will have the chance at a little light snow Saturday as winds crank up for areas like the Albuquerque metro. The cool down will be short lived as another ridge builds in for early next week, keeping the weather quiet and allowing temperatures to rebound.