In The Kitchen: Game Day Cuisine with UNM

It’s a big game this Friday night at Dreamstyle Stadium, and Lobo Hospitality is ready to feed some mighty big appetites. Chef Justin Davis prepares the “3 Little Pigs Dog” in the Builder’s Source Kitchen.

Friday’s game is also Lobos Wear Pink, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fans wearing pink will get into the game for a reduced cost of just $10. In addition, pink lemonade specials will be happening throughout the game.

Gates open at 6:45 p.m., with kick-off at 8:15 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit GoLobos.com.