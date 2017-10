Poulin Design Center is celebrating 35 years of excellence in home remodeling in New Mexico. Kitchens, flooring, baths and more. Virtually any project you’re looking to take on in your home, their staff can help.

We sit down with owner Tom Poulin to talk about some of the changes he’s seen in the industry over the past 35 years from trends to technology. To celebrate, they’ll be hosting an open house this weekend. For more information, visit PoulinDesignCenter.com.