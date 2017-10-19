Deadline for cities to submit Amazon headquarter bids due Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -Thursday is the deadline in the battle to win over a tech giant. Cities from coast to coast have to submit proposals to be Amazon’s next home and Albuquerque is hoping to be a top contender.

Duke City leaders have said they will submit a proposal but News 13 has yet to hear if that has officially happened.

Since Amazon started taking bids for a second headquarters, Albuquerque and state leaders have pointed out our 300-plus days of sunshine, the city’s nearly complete ART line, our walkable downtown and our vibrant and diverse population.

Mayor Richard Berry even tried to appeal to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Albuquerque roots and has said we are the right fit.

Other cities battling to house the Seattle company include Austin. It announced Wednesday it had submitted its proposal and experts there say it could be a top contender.

Kansas City looked to appeal to Amazon with a video. While Omaha city leaders are trying to attract the company there pointing to the Fortune 500 companies that already call it home and its open space to build.

In Houston, they are highlighting their diversity and showing off potential plans.

Other cities hoping to woo the tech giant are Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Chula Vista, California.

Amazon says a decision could be made sometime next year. It plans to invest $5 billion and hire 50,000 people.