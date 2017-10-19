City officials look to widen a portion of Alameda Boulevard

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Neighbors in one part of Albuquerque want to know when they’ll get their road back as construction cones have become a familiar sight.

The cones set up along Alameda Boulevard between San Pedro and Louisiana are part of construction projects including a new apartment complex and have nothing to do with the road.

KRQE News 13 has learned that next year, the cones will be back out for a road project to widen Alameda and won’t be gone until well into 2018.

“We are working on the design to construct a second lane westbound on Alameda between San Pedro and Louisiana to fill in a 300-foot gap that currently exists,” Keith Reed with the Department of Municipal Development said.

Reed says a consultant is currently in the process of designing and putting together construction drawings for that additional lane. Once a design is in place, Reed says they can hand it over to the city’s design review committee.

They’ll then be able to set a price for the project. They currently are anticipating it would cost $150,000 to $200,000, all of which is coming from the general obligation bond.

Reed says the addition of this lane is necessary as this part of Alameda has seen a boom in business and construction.

“The road is needed to be widened because of existing development and future development is going to impact the road as well,” said Reed.

They expect to get construction started on this project late winter to early spring and should last about two to three months. During that time, Reed says no roads will be closed off.

Officials say they’re also looking at adding a second lane eastbound, but that wouldn’t start until late next year at the earliest.