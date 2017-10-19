Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Scattered showers and breezy conditions are ahead for New Mexico this afternoon. The best chance at showers will be across southern New Mexico. A few of the storms could become strong to severe producing high wind and large hail in southern New Mexico later this afternoon. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have a shot at picking up a quick shower today, but most of the heavier action will stay south of Interstate 40.

The weather disturbance triggering today’s clouds, showers and breezes will move out for Friday. Behind the weather system, it will be drier with breezy to windy conditions to close out the week. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than average to end the week too. But, a cold front will then move in on Saturday.

This next cold front will crank up the wind on Saturday across the state and it will drop temperatures back to seasonal afternoon highs for a couple of days. The cold front won’t bring much moisture to the state. There could be a few spot showers in southern Colorado and northern New Mexico on Saturday, but it will not be widespread.

An area of high pressure then starts to build over the Western U.S. This will send a dry, northwesterly flow into New Mexico with warmer than average temperatures returning to the region to begin next week.