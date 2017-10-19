Chaves County judge to preside over Clovis library shooting trial

By Published:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Chavez County judge will preside over the trial of the teenager charged in the Clovis Library shooting.

Nathaniel Jouett, 16, is accused of opening fire at the Clovis-Carver Public Library. Two people died and four others were injured.

The Eastern New Mexico News says according to court documents filed Monday, Judge James Hudson has accepted the case.

This comes after other local judges in District 9 recused themselves. Jouett’s attorney tells the Eastern New Mexico News this could mean a change in venue for the trial.

