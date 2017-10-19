APS Police get first ever therapy dog for the school district

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) Police now have their very own therapy dog, and she’s melting hearts. Her name is Sergeant Lilly, also known as Sarge, and her sole purpose is working with kids.

At only four-months, Lilly is the youngest member of the department, but she’s well on her way to being a great addition to the force.

“We wanted to be progressive, be a progressive police department,” said Deputy Chief of APS Police, Carla Gandara.

The deputy chief said the well-behaved Golden Doodle lives with her, and she may be the only therapy dog for any school district in the country.

“I’m hoping we’re the first,” she said.

It was the death of Victoria Martens, a former student at Petroglyph Elementary School, that Gandara said triggered the idea to get Sergeant Lilly.

“The sheriff’s department brought in Penny, their therapy dog, and it really helped with the situation at the school and with the kids,” she said.

Gandara said Lilly will be used if other tragedies occur, but also in other instances as well.

“Just a connection with the students and the schools. We’ll take her to fundraisers, we’ll just take her to the school,” said Gandara.

If you’re wondering how much the district fished out to get Lilly, Gandara explained, “I purchased her myself for the department.”

It’s a purchase Gandara said is well worth every penny.

“Since our main focus is the safety of students, and our primary job is to keep students safe, we decided a therapy dog would be a good idea for the department,” she said.

Sergeant Lilly has not yet started her official therapy dog training, but the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with the training until she’s certified.

All future expenses for Sergeant Lilly will come out of Deputy Chief Gandara’s pocket.

