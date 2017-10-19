APS board seeks replacement for Analee Maestas vacant seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School Board of Education plans on filling the District 1 seat, recently vacated by Analee Maestas, by next month.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the APS board approved a resolution outlining the process with a deadline on November 24.

Last week, Maestas resigned after calls from Attorney General Hector Balderas who claimed she was no longer fit for office.

Maestas is also under investigation after State Auditor Tim Keller revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars were missing from La Promesa Early Learning Center, which was a charter school she founded.

