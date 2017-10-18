Video shows scene leading up to accident involving APD officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the officer had no time to react leading up to a crash involving an Albuquerque police car near the Fairgrounds.

Last Thursday, the officer was heading north on Louisiana through Lomas when he entered the intersection just before it turned red.

Out of the blue, video shows a woman cut him off. The officer immediately walked over to check on the other driver.

Police say the woman was making a left from Louisiana onto Lomas as the light was yellow, and drove right in front of the officer. In other words, she failed to yield.

The woman was not injured and she was not cited.

