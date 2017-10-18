Tennessee town breaks ground on memorial for fallen Blue Angel from Durango

SMYRNA, Tenn. (KRQE) – Officials in Smyrna, Tennessee broke ground Wednesday on a memorial for a fallen Blue Angel from Durango.

Marine Captain Jeff Kuss was killed last summer during a Blue Angels training exercise outside of Nashville.

“I believe that this memorial has begun to help our community heal from losing one of our own. This memorial will honor a Marine, a Blue Angel, a true American hero, Captain Jeff Kuss,” said Mary Esther Reed with the Town of Smyrna.

The National Naval Aviation Museum is providing a recently retired Blue Angel Aircraft for the display, which will bear Captain Kuss’ plane number.

