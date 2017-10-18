Suspension on hold again, Cowboys' Elliott returns to team

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott was back with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations on hold again after the star running back served a day of it waiting for another reprieve that eventually came.

Last year’s NFL rushing leader left no doubt that he will keep fighting a legal battle that so far has lasted six weeks with hearings in three courts in three states.

A fourth hearing – and the second in a New York court – should happen before the end of the month.