Suspension on hold again, Cowboys' Elliott returns to team

In this Oct. 8, 2017, photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) ad quarterback Dak Prescott (4) run off the field celebrating during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas. Elliott on Tuesday, Oct. 17, was granted another legal reprieve in the running back's fight to avoid a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations, clearing him to play Sunday at San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Ezekiel Elliott was back with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations on hold again after the star running back served a day of it waiting for another reprieve that eventually came.

Last year’s NFL rushing leader left no doubt that he will keep fighting a legal battle that so far has lasted six weeks with hearings in three courts in three states.

A fourth hearing – and the second in a New York court – should happen before the end of the month.

