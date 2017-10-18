Spirit Halloween volunteers visit with children at Presbyterian Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children’s Center at Presbyterian Hospital made sure kids got their dose of Halloween fun.

Spirit Halloween volunteers, as well as hospital staff, brought the celebration to the kids at the hospital. It’s part of the retailer’s “Spirit of Children” program, which aims to give kids a break from the challenges of coping with serious illness.

“A lot of these children are dealing with very serious issues, so this is a break for them. This is something that they can come out and just enjoy themselves and just forget about everything else that is happening in their lives and we think that’s a very important thing to do,” said Chris Scott, Spirit Halloween District Manager.

Kids were given candy and provided with costumes to dress up in, as well as have their face painted.

