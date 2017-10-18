Spirit Halloween volunteers visit with children at Presbyterian Hospital

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children’s Center at Presbyterian Hospital made sure kids got their dose of Halloween fun.

Spirit Halloween volunteers, as well as hospital staff, brought the celebration to the kids at the hospital. It’s part of the retailer’s “Spirit of Children” program, which aims to give kids a break from the challenges of coping with serious illness.

“A lot of these children are dealing with very serious issues, so this is a break for them. This is something that they can come out and just enjoy themselves and just forget about everything else that is happening in their lives and we think that’s a very important thing to do,” said Chris Scott, Spirit Halloween District Manager.

Kids were given candy and provided with costumes to dress up in, as well as have their face painted.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s