Sexual assault victims encouraged to enroll in confidential address program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of the recent wave of reports on sexual harassment and sexual assault, the state is encouraging victims to enroll in its confidential address program.

New Mexicans who are victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking, can use a fictitious mailing address. It is maintained by the Office of the New Mexico Secretary of State, and helps people feel more confident that their attackers will not be able to find them.

To sign up for CAP or for more information, call CAP toll-free at 1-888-432-5469, email at CAP.sos@state.nm.us, or send direct mail to P.O. Box 1888, Santa Fe, NM 87504.

