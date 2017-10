ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s no doubt Albuquerque is surrounded by beauty, and now the Huffington Post is bringing national attention to that splendor.

They recently named the “15 Most Instagrammable Spots in Albuquerque.”

Of course, Balloon Fiesta Park, Sandia Peak and Old Town made the list, but there are some unexpected places like El Pinto, Red Door Brewing and Green Jeans Farmery.

If you want to check out the full list, click here.

