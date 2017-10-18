Popular park in Hobbs undergoing major renovations

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known park in southern New Mexico is undergoing some major renovations.

City Park near East Clinton and North Jefferson in Hobbs is now fenced off while crews start the job.

The new park will feature an inclusive playground, a splash pad, a multi-use court and a trail.

“We’d like to see it as a destination park, a regional-type park, but it’s also going to serve as a neighborhood park with the adjacent neighborhoods,” said Wade Whitehead, Parks Superintendent.

Construction is set to be complete next summer.

