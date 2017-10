Our pet of the week is Bucky, a Rotty mix with a sweet disposition. He loves scratches on his right side, where he lost his hind leg.

We are also getting details on “Dogtoberfest”, an event happening at La Cumbre Brewing this Saturday, October 21st. La Cumbre is helping Animal Humane reach their Dash fundraising goal of $300,000.

Head out between 12 p.m.-4pm, purchase art, buy a pint and support this great organization.

More information can be found online at AnimalHumaneNM.org.