On the Stage: ‘An American in Paris’

An American Soldier, a mysterious French Girl and an Indomitable European city. It’s the foundation for a musical that won more Tony awards than any other in 2015 and now it’s showing at Popejoy Hall.

“An American in Paris” is a re-imaging of the classic film about a soldier who decides to stay in Paris after WWII to discover his artistic voice and his spirit.

McGee Maddox, who plays Jerry Mulligan, stops by the studio to share details on the show, and the intense process of performing the award-winning show.

‘An American in Paris’ runs now through October 22. Tickets and information online at PopejoyPresents.com.