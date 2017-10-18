Old Town store owner pleads guilty to selling fake Native American jewelry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Old Town store owner pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling fake Native American jewelry.

The feds searched three Old Town shops and three near the Santa Fe Plaza two years ago. Three people were arrested, including Nael Ali, who owns two Old Town galleries that claim to specialize in Native American jewelry, but it ended up being made in the Philippines.

Ali’s co-conspirator also pleaded guilty Wednesday. The men violated the “Indian Arts and Crafts Act” and face up to a year-and-a-half in federal prison.

