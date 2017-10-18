October 18th Morning Rush: PED to make changes to proposed science standards

1. After heated discussions, the state’s Public Education Departments says it will rewrite the controversial proposed science standards. Many say the issue with New Mexico’s new secretary of education’s proposed changes to curriculum, was the “Stem Ready Standards,” which challenged evolution, ignored climate change, and questioned the age of the earth. Some of the new changes now include for middle schools an explanation of the earth’s age that’s based on scientific rock evidence. For high schools, an explanation of the process of evolution will be based on four factors.

2. City council could soon vote on a proposal that could change cruising in Albuquerque as we know it. Councilor Klarissa Pena is proposing an ordinance that would create a task force and rules that cruisers should follow saying it’s time to get rid of the barricades Albuquerque Police put up on the weekends to block cruisers. She wants the city to embrace what some call a tradition and the cars involved. In the past, some have called cruising a nuisance. If city council passes the proposal, a task force would be made up of cruisers, business representatives, police and city officials.

3. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. The most noticeable factor in today’s forecast will be the increase in cloud cover expected over western, central and southern New Mexico.

4. Holly Holm is coming out swinging with her response on Instagram to the accusation made by her potential next opponent. Cris Cyborg got Holm’s attention after a Twitter post saying “Let’s see if my next opponent is doing exams in the same proportion I’m doing!” Cyborg was hinting that Holm uses performance-enhancing drugs. Holm’s responded to Cyborg saying “She should have probably looked on their public records on the USADA web page and seen I’ve been tested nine times compared to her eight.” Holm has also never failed a drug test.

5. Isotopes fans, listen up. You have just a couple more days to help the team win a MiLBY Award. Voting for this year’s minor league baseball awards runs through Friday. The Topes are up for “Promo of the Year” for renaming the team the Green Chile Cheeseburgers during a game against Fresno. Other promos in the running include a silly string fight in Charleston, and “Muhammad Ali Night” in Louisville.

