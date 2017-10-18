New PSA hopes to keep teens safe in emergency roadside incidents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation will unveil a brand new ad aimed at keeping teen drivers safe on the road. It’s all part of National Teen Driver Safety Week.

This year, the NMDOT is focusing on the importance of emergency roadside safety or what to do if you’re involved in an accident.

In just hours, that PSA will be shown to hundreds of students at St. Pius High School. It’s something Andrew Trujillo wishes his daughter would have seen before getting into an accident where she was rear-ended by a truck that badly injured her back.

Trujillo said at the time, his daughter didn’t know how to exchange information after an accident and says the man drove off.

That’s why these days he’s taking extra precautions, even buying his daughter a “Safety Sock” as seen in the PSA.

“If they have a flat tire or blowout they can pull out the safety sock and put it on the mirror without even getting out of the car,” said Trujillo.

Last year, over 40 teens were involved in fatal crashes and over 7,000 were in accidents alone. That number is down from 2,000, where 70 teens were involved in fatal crashes and over 10,000 were involved in car accidents. NMDOT officials credit the decline to programs such as the PSA and the graduated licensing program.

“There’s a lot of parental involvement in that. They are responsible for doing 50 hours of supervised driving, ensuring that their student does complete their driver education program as they progress through the system,” said Franklin Garcia, Director of Traffic Safety.

Officials say teens who graduate driving schools this month will receive a free Safety Sock.

The press conference starts at 10 a.m. Representatives from BCSO, NMDOT, and driving schools will also be on hand.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps