New partnership gives New Mexicans access to prescription drug discount cards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans now have access to a prescription drug discount card.

The governor announced Wednesday a partnership between the State and Family Wize. The company negotiates reduced drug prices for customers who hold the card.

Everyone qualifies, all you have to do is sign up online.

“When my wife and I created Family Wize 12 years ago we were trying to help local community get access to affordable medication. Since then we have been able to help millions of people,” Family Wize CEO Dan Barnes, said.

The average discount is 40 percent, and it’s honored by most major pharmacies.

