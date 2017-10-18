A trough combined with some moisture moving up from the south will fuel scattered storms throughout the state on Thursday. The best chance to get wet will be found across southern New Mexico up to the I-40 corridor. By Friday drier air will quickly chase the storm system out and lead to sunny skies. Over the weekend a cold front will knock down temperatures but little or no moisture will work its way into the state this weekend.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
