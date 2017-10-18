Man gets 15 years behind bars for child kidnapping

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who kidnapped two kids near a Carlsbad bus stop has agreed to a deal that will put him behind bars for 15 years.

Last year, Richard Fierro forced an 8-year-old and a 15-year-old into his car at gunpoint near Desert Willow Elementary.

As he was fleeing, Fierro crashed into another car giving the kids an opportunity to get away.

Witnesses say Fierro then started shooting at the kids. Neither of the boys were hit and a homeowner helped them to safety.

Police found Fierra a short time later.

Fierro agreed to a plea deal Tuesday in federal court. He told the judge he did it based on a note telling him he needed to kidnap the kids to protect his daughter from harm.

